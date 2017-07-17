Former Michigan Guard Andrew Dakich Joining Ohio State

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Andrew Dakich became a bit of a fan favorite over his basketball career at Michigan.

The love won’t last.

Dakich, who red-shirted last year to preserve his eligibility as a grad transfer, will play for Ohio State in the 2017-18 season, per ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.

New Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann was apparently looking for reinforcements in the Buckeyes’ backcourt.

Michigan grad transfer Andrew Dakich told ESPN that he will be playing at Ohio State next season. Chris Holtmann needed help in backcourt. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) July 17, 2017

Dakich, a walk-on, never saw the court much at Michigan. In 49 games over three seasons, he averaged just over four minutes of playing time and scored a total of 22 points. But he gained praise for sacrificing his redshirt in both his sophomore and junior seasons when the Wolverines were beset by injuries.

Michigan rewarded his loyalty with a full scholarship for the second semester of his senior year, a story that went viral thanks to a memorable prank caught on film. Two campus police officers interrupted a team film session to tell Dakich he was the subject of several investigations, before revealing the truth about his new scholarship.

Dakich was also well known for his colorful celebrations on the Michigan bench.

He originally committed to play at Quinnipiac after graduating from Michigan in April. Apparently the lure of the Wolverines-Buckeyes rivalry was too strong to ignore.