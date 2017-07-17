2 Charged In Theft Of Safe From Clinton Township Hockey Academy

July 17, 2017 12:53 PM

CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – Larceny charges have been filed against two Macomb County men accused of stealing a safe from a hockey training facility.

Police arrested 24-year-old Robert Smith of Centerline and 32-year-old Karae Prince of Clinton Township after security video allegedly showed the men stealing the small safe from the Hockey Sports Academy on Kelly Court in Clinton Township last Thursday’s night.

Police said multiple tips came in from the public, adding that the quick arrest shows why every owner should have quality video in their business.

Smith and Prince are scheduled to be arraigned via video 1B District Court in Clinton Township Monday afternoon.

They each face up to four years in prison if convicted.

