Macomb Twp. Man To Stand Trial In Fatal Shooting Of Wife

SHELBY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — A Macomb Township man will go to trial after allegedly shooting his wife while on the phone with 911.

Hal Byrom, 44, has been bound over on first degree murder and weapons charges after the fatal shooting of Ebony Byrom, 33, on Oct. 1, 2016. It happened in the couple’s home on Country Ridge Lane.

The 911 call was played in court on Monday. Ebony Byrom was on the phone with a dispatcher for roughly three minutes before Hal Byrom shot her nine times. He also shot himself but survived the single gunshot wound.

Ebony Byrom’s sister, Krystal Cantarver, was in court today and spoke up toward Hal Byrom on the shooting of her sister.

“That was a shooting, that was you shooting her nine times,” Cantarver said. “Nine times, rapid fire, no hesitation. I wanted him to be aware of that.”

Cantarver also issued a warning to be weary of who you date.

“Just please watch who you bring home, watch who you date, watch who you love because everybody is not for you,” Cantarver said.

Hal Byrom is due in court early next month.