Military Parts Manufacturer At White House Spotlighting Made In America Businesses

DETROIT (WWJ) – A special honor for military parts manufacturer Milton Manufacturing of Detroit. They are being celebrated at the White house for their achievements with the focus on Made in America.

However, owner Jim Green isn’t really sure how his company was selected for the honor — but one business from each state in the union was chosen.

“We really didn’t know what to think about,” said Green. “How did we get picked? I don’t think about it too much — there’s somebody else in charge making decisions, and here we go.”

Milton Manufacturing in the White House being honored for "American made. Detroit proud." @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/z0IeJwrXzA — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) July 17, 2017

Green feels like the “sky’s the limit” for manufacturing opportunities in Detroit for the next five to 10 years.

Milton Manufacturing is a defense contractor – making parts for military vehicles and aircrafts.

“We can now make it anything we want, I think the same thing is happening downtown people with creative minds are creating stuff and that’s kind of what we are doing here – I just think of it as a giant sandbox and I get to have gardens and trucks and factories and drive stuff around and it’s cool,” says Green.