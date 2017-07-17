Mixed Martial Arts Fighter Dies After Losing Match

July 17, 2017 1:08 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A mixed martial arts fighter has died after losing a match in Kentucky.

Gary Thomas of Hardrock MMA promotions, which put on the event, told The Courier-Journal that 37-year-old Donshay White of Radcliff, Kentucky, died Saturday after competing in a heavyweight match in Louisville against challenger Ricky Muse.

Thomas said White collapsed in the locker room after the fight and was taken to a hospital.

Thomas said officials called the match in Muse’s favor two minutes into the second round.

Media report the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission said in a statement that a licensed physician and first responders treated White immediately following the fight. The commission says it is reviewing details of the incident.

Thomas said White had one previous fight on his record, which he won by knockout.

