Panel In Grand Rapids To Discuss Human Trafficking

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ/AP) — Several community leaders in western Michigan are expected to participate in a panel discussion on human trafficking.
The free event will be held on Wednesday at Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School campus in Grand Rapids. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
Panelists are to include an FBI victim specialist, a consulting company owner who opened a human trafficking victims’ shelter for minors in Michigan, the founder of an organization that advances the cause of justice and securing human rights, and a Muskegon police officer who works with an outreach program that educates the community about human trafficking.
The event is open to the public.
© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.