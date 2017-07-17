Police Are Investigating Crash That Sent Bicyclist To Hospital

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) — Police in Farmington Hills are investigating a crash after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Monday night.
It happened at Grand River near Collingham Street just north of Eight Mile Road just before 8:30 p.m. The 61-year-old man was riding his bicycle across Grand River and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.
The man was transported to Beaumont Hospital.
Investigators are still at the scene and motorists are urged to avoid the area.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.