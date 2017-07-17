Police Looking For Mother Who Left Newborn Baby On Sidewalk

RIVER ROUGE (WWJ) — Police in River Rouge are investigating after a baby was found abandoned with its umbilical cord still attached.
They’re now searching for the mother following the discovery by a neighbor early Sunday morning on Alexander Street near East Great Lakes street.
Police say the baby was no more than an hour old when it was found. It has since been taken to the hospital and is in good condition.
A home health care worker named Vanessa told WWJ’s Jason Scott of the incident that took place on Sunday. She said one of her coworkers found the newborn baby on the sidewalk, and offered some advice on the incident.
“Please don’t leave your baby just sitting on the side of the sidewalk,” said Vanessa, who didn’t want to reveal her last name. “If you don’t want your baby take it to Child Protective Services or whoever and just give it to them.”
Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.