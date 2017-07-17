Rising Flood Waters May Force Thousands From Homes In Suburban Chicago

July 17, 2017 6:20 AM
Filed Under: chicago, flooding

CHICAGO  — Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner says people in suburban Chicago should get ready to leave their homes as flood waters keep rising from last week’s heavy rains. He has added Cook County to the list of disaster areas.

Rauner has issued a disaster proclamation for Lake, McHenry, and Kane Counties north and west of Chicago.

“We can not force people to leave their homes, people are tough, if they have experienced a flood before, often they do not want to leave,” said Rauner. “But we are making a strong request if local officals have asked for evacuation, please honor their request – keep your family safe, please do not stay.”

The water is expected to rise another eight to nine inches by Tuesday.

