Police: Scary Clown Targets Little Girl, Offers Money

WILKES-BARRE, PA (WWJ) – Police in eastern Pennsylvania are looking for a suspect dressed as a clown whom allegedly tried to lure a 9-year-old girl with money.

Police said the bizarre incident happened about 11:20 a.m. last Thursday as the girl was riding a scooter on Northampton St. in Wilkes-Barre, near Scranton.

In a Facebook post, police said the clown approached the girl from behind and showed her either a $20 or $50 bill and “motioned for her to come with it.”

The child refused, telling police the clown ran back up onto the railroad trestle area as she fled “running and screaming,” in the direction of her grandmother’s home. The girl was not physically hurt.

The victim described the clown was tall and thin with red hair parted in the center and was wearing yellow pants with a blue-and-red polka dot shirt. The clown’s face and arms were painted white.

The Associate Press described the suspect as a man, although that detail was not included in the police report.

The suspect is being sought on a charge of disorderly conduct.

There’s been a lull in clown-related incidents following a surge in 2016 during which McDonald’s smiling mascot was briefly pulled from the public eye for his own safety. Reports of scary clowns around multiple schools across metro Detroit last fall caused concern, but in some cases officials said it was just a case of rumors spread by social media.

