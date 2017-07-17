Search For Missing Kayaker Will Resume In Huron County

July 17, 2017 7:50 AM
Filed Under: dive team, Kayaker Missing, Lake Huron

HURON COUNTY  — Divers will continue their search for a kayaker who went missing in Lake Huron around the thumb area over the weekend.

The 22-year-old Saint Clair Shores man was on the water with a friend and fell into the water as the pair tried to swap kayaks — the friend was able to make it back to shore and call for help according to WNEM. Neither kayaker was wearing a life vest.

Sunday’s search by first responders was called off due to rough waters. Huron County authorities hope to resume the search in the days ahead with boat patrols, divers and other means.

No further details have been released by the Sheriff’s Department.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com as more information becomes available.

