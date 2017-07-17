Two Home Invasions Reported Near U Of M

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) — Local authorities are investigating a pair of home invasions near the University of Michigan.
Police say homes on Arch Street and North Ingalls Street were broken into over the past two days. Residents woke up and found the unknown suspects in their apartments.
Police are encouraging people to lock their apartment and house doors.
The homes are near the University of Michigan campus so the U of M Department of Public Safety issued an alert to students and staff. They are encouraging students to be aware of their surroundings, walk with a trusted friend or co-worker when possible, and have your keys in hand before you reach your vehicle or residence.
The break-ins are still under investigation.
If you have any information, please contact the U of M Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131
or the Ann Arbor Police Department Tip Line at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.