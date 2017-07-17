FBI: Sex Offender Kidnapped, Raped Co-Worker For Week In Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE (WWJ/AP) – An Upper Peninsula man faces a federal kidnapping charge after allegedly holding a co-worker prisoner for several days following a fishing trip.
Eric Scott Ruska, 37, of Rumely was charged Monday following his arrest at a Munising gas station Friday with the 28-year-old victim strapped into the passenger seat of his pickup truck.
FBI special agent Richard Grout said in a complaint filed in Marquette federal court that the two went fishing July 8 on Chicago Lake in Delta County. When the 28-year-old woman failed to return home, her family became worried.
Grout said Ruska admitted he punched his victim, sexually assaulted her in the boat, then took her to his truck and sexually assaulted her repeatedly as he drove through the Hiawatha National Forest and threatened to kill her.
Ruska is facing federal charges because the alleged crimes happened on federal land.
Ruska spent 11 years in prison for kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct and is already in the Michigan Sex Offenders Registry. Department of Corrections records show he also has a 2002 conviction for assault with intent to do great bodily harm.
