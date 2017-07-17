Emoji, World Emoji Day, Favorite Emoji, Michigan, Reviews.org
What’s Michigan’s Most Popular Emoji?

July 17, 2017 7:28 PM
Filed Under: Emoji, World Emoji Day

DETROIT (WWJ) — Emojis have taken over the social media and mobile device world over the past few years, so much that there is now a day to celebrate the lovable faces and graphics.

Monday was the third annual World Emoji Day — not that we needed another reason to use emojis — and many took part in the celebration. So many that #WorldEmojiDay was trending on Twitter.

This attention of World Emoji Day should not come as a surprise. I mean they are so fun to use with so many great options to choose from. But have you ever wondered what the most popular emoji is? If so then a new study has the answers you’re looking for!

Reviews.org has released a study that indicates the most popular emojis for each state in the U.S. Can you guess what Michigan’s favorite emoji is? Below is the graphic indicating where each state lands, including Michigan.

image Whats Michigans Most Popular Emoji?

Your State’s Favorite Emoji (Photo: Reviews.org)

Did you guess the “Face Savouring Delicious Food” emoji? That appears to be Michigan’s most popular emoji based on this study.

According to the report, each state’s favorite emoji was determined through Google results, a poll and a “thorough stalk” of Instagram. The statistics were compiled across 12 months — May 2016 – May 2017.

Michigan was one of only three states to have the “Face Savouring Delicious Food” emoji as it’s most popular emoji. However, according to the report there is some confusion on the meaning of this emoji.

“Ah, another instagram favorite, the ubiquitous ‘Face Savouring Delicious Food’ emoji,” the report read. “Let’s be honest, no one knew this was about food until searching it. This is more frequently used for ‘goofy.'”

Based on the report, the most popular emoji was the “Smiling Face with Heart Eyes.” There were nearly 6 million Instagram posts that included the lovable heart eyes emoji.

Click here to learn more about the most popular emojis in the country.

