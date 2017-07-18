Anthony Bourdain Wants Detroiters’ Old Home Movies

(WWJ) – Are your old home movies simply the best? This could be your chance to make them famous.

CNN’s Anthony Bourdain is working on a new project all about Detroit in the 1960s. The celebrity chef, author, and television personality (known for his popular show Parts Unknown) is looking for Detroiters’ home movies to help in a documentary series inspired by the book “Once in a Great City.”

Those whose home videos are selected will receive a digital version of their footage as well as compensation for their involvement.

The series, being produced by Zero Point Zero, will begin in 1962, “a time of optimism, ambition and pride in Detroit,” according to a release. “The Motor City’s auto industry was booming, the city boasted nearly 2 million residents, the unions and the middle class were strong, and Motown had just landed its first No. 1 hit. Motown, the Mustang, the strong middle class − what Detroit was creating, America was consuming.”

In addition to home movies, producers are looking for any personal footage of Detroit including: Motown performances, music venues, police, neighborhoods, schools, churches, Civil Rights events, downtown, department stores, shopping malls, auto shows, the UAW, automobiles, roads and highways, auto factories and assembly lines.

Detroiters interested in sharing their early 1960s home movies can call 313-209-6655 or go to www.detroitdocproject.com.

The series is scheduled to air in 2018.