Police: Man Found Dead In Burning West Side Grow House

July 18, 2017 2:12 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for more information after a man’s body was found in a burning home.

Investigators say firefighters found the man in a house on Santa Maria Street near Lahser and Grand River on the city’s west side on Tuesday. The victim, who was not immediately identified, had been shot before the suspect apparently set the house and garage on fire.

Early indications are there was a marijuana growing operation in the home, according to police.

There have been no arrests and no further details are being released at this time.

Separately, earlier in the morning, a body was found on Detroit’s east side near Goethe and Bewick, in the area Mack and McClellan. Investigations are ongoing in both cases.

