Boyd, Norris Swap Spots In Tigers Rotation

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Up comes one, down goes the other.

Matthew Boyd will make his return to the Tigers’ rotation on Tuesday night, while Daniel Norris will make a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo.

Boyd, 26, hasn’t pitched in the majors since being sent down to Toledo in early June. He was struggling at the time and the Tigers wanted him to work on his slider and regain his aggressiveness.

In eight starts for the Mud Hens, Boyd recorded a 2.82 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP and 53 strikeouts versus 13 walks.

The southpaw will face a Kansas City offense on Tuesday night that ranks 27th in the majors in runs scored. The last time he squared off with the Royals, of course, they tagged him for four runs over 3 2/3 innings, precipitating his demotion to Triple-A.

It remains to be seen how long Boyd will stay with the Tigers. Norris, who’s nursing a left groin strain back to health, figures to return to the big-league rotation if he pitches well for the Mud Hens in his rehab start.

The 24-year-old endured some tough times on the mound prior to the All-Star break and told reporters on Monday he believes his rehab assignment is for the best.

“Totally,” said Norris, via the Detroit Free Press. “No question about that. Any time you take off a long time, there’s rust and with the All-Star break, it was a little tougher.”

Norris is 4-7 with a 5.29 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP this season. He’s allowed five runs in each of his last three starts.

Reliever Blaine Hardy was sent down to Toledo to make room for Boyd on the roster.