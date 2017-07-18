Detroit Woman Wins $1 Million On Michigan Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit woman has won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket purchased at a party store.
The Michigan Lottery says the lucky winner, who opted to remain anonymous, was shaking after she realized she’d matched the winning numbers in the $1,000,000 Gold Rush Instant Game.
She said bought her winning ticket at Ray’s Party Shoppe, located at 21369 Gratiot Ave. in Eastpointe, and scratched it right there in the store.
“The clerk told me to sign the ticket so I did that right away,” said the woman, who on the way home stopped to buy a safe to protect her ticket over the weekend.
Visiting Lottery headquarters in Lansing on Monday to claim her prize, she chose a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000, rather than an annuity. With her windfall, the player plans to buy a new home, a new vehicle, and then save the remainder.
“I feel blessed. It feels good to win and know I will be a little more comfortable financially,” the player said.
Players have won more than $11.8 million playing $1,000,000 Gold Rush, which launched in May. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million.
In 2016, Michigan Lottery players won nearly $817 million playing instant games.