Driver Dead At Scene After Crashing Into Ann Arbor Home

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – First responders have confirmed that one man is dead after crashing into a home in Ann Arbor.
Police telling WXYZ-TV that the car was speeding as it drove east down Washtenaw Ave., nearly missing poles, trees and signs before crashing.
The identity of the victim has not been released. It’s not known if the man was experiencing a medical emergency or other prevalent circumstances surrounding the accident.
