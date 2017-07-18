21-Year-Old Woman Undergoes Total Face Transplant

CLEVELAND (WWJ) – It took 31 hours and 11 surgeons, but a 21-year-old woman has a new face.

Cleveland Clinic doctors have performed their first total face transplant on the young lady, who was shot in the face as a teenager.

The hospital says the surgery, which took place in May, was the third face transplant performed at Cleveland Clinic — but by far the most extensive. It included transplantation of the scalp, forehead, upper and lower eyelids, eye sockets, nose, upper cheeks, upper jaw and half of lower jaw, upper teeth, lower teeth, partial facial nerves, facial muscles and skin.

Cleveland Clinic performs it's first total face transplant in 31-hour procedure.https://t.co/YFyTn7w2Fl — Cleveland Clinic (@ClevelandClinic) July 18, 2017

“Plastic surgery is about restoring form and function,” said Dr. Frank Papay, chairman of the Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Institute.

“Function comes before form, and prior to the face transplant, this patient had extremely poor function and form. Our job in reconstruction is to weigh the risk versus the benefit of doing face transplantation, and we felt the risk was well worth it to give this patient better function, better social form and, ultimately, a better life. Advances in face transplantation are an example of the Cleveland Clinic’s collaborative innovation. We’re much more capable together than we are individually, and I’m extremely proud of this team for their commitment to making a difference in this patient’s life.”

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released to protect her privacy, is the youngest patient in the U.S. to receive a face transplant. She expressed her gratitude in a statement.

“To reach this point of recovery has often times been a difficult road to travel, but I’m thankful there’s been a road – and Cleveland Clinic has been the vehicle to help drive me along,” said the recipient.

“I am forever grateful for the care this hospital has given me and continues to offer on my journey of recovery and healing. To call my surgeons, physicians, nurses and caregivers ‘world class’ would be an understatement. And to my donor and her family – words cannot express the appreciation I have for this incredible gift. With a grateful heart, I say ‘thank you’ to all who have made this possible for me.”

No photo of the woman’s new face has yet been released and information about the donor is being kept confidential at this time.