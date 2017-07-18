Fatal Accident Shuts Down Eastbound I-94 At I-696

SAINT CLAIR SHORES (WWJ) – Police are investigating along I-94 in St. Clair Shores where a body was discovered in the eastbound lanes.

The incident unfolded Tuesday morning just past the I-696 merge.

Medical examiner on scene on EB I-94 at the Martin Rd overpass. EB I-94 closed at 696. @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/c8ec0TMErQ — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) July 18, 2017

Traffic Tipster Don was among the drivers inching their way past the backup.

“Once you got a little further into it, there’s a lot of cops, a lot of flares. The actual incident appears to be underneath Martin Road just before the 12 Mile split. Unfortunately, right when you get by everything, you see a bloody sheet covering someone,” he said. “Obviously, something went very wrong there.”

Police and other first responders are on the scene, which could be tied up through the morning commute.

Sources say someone intentionally walked into traffic and was hit. Other circumstances remain unclear.

Eastbound I-94 is closed at I-696. The ramp from Eastbound I-696 to eastbound I-94 is also closed. Traffic is being redirected onto westbound I-696.

