Firefighters Battle Blaze At Buff Whelan Chevy Dealership In Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – With smoke being seen miles away — firefighters battle a blaze at the Buff Whelan Chevrolet dealership tonight.
Sterling Heights Fire Department describing the blaze on Van Dyke as a three-alarm fire.
According to Fire Chief Chris Martin, a great portion of the service area of the building is on fire, including a number of vehicles.
Martin reports the fire departments of six surrounding cities are on the scene assisting firefighters.
An employee tells WWJ’s Lauren Barthold that a cleaning crew spilled chemicals that crossed a wire. The body shop, equipment and cars are destroyed.
The blaze is under control, Martin reports. The cause of the fire is under investigation.