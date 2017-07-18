Firefighters Battle Blaze At Buff Whelan Chevy Dealership In Sterling Heights

July 18, 2017 8:48 PM
Filed Under: Buff Whelan, Dealership On Fire, Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – With smoke being seen miles away — firefighters battle a blaze at the Buff Whelan Chevrolet dealership tonight.

buffwhelanfire 3 barthold Firefighters Battle Blaze At Buff Whelan Chevy Dealership In Sterling Heights

A large crowd gathered as smoke billowed from Buff Whelan Chevy in Sterling Heights. (WWJ/Lauren Barthold)

Sterling Heights Fire Department describing the blaze on Van Dyke as a three-alarm fire.

According to Fire Chief Chris Martin, a great portion of the service area of the building is on fire, including a number of vehicles.

Martin reports the fire departments of six surrounding cities are on the scene assisting firefighters.

An employee tells WWJ’s Lauren Barthold that a cleaning crew spilled chemicals that crossed a wire. The body shop, equipment and cars are destroyed.

The blaze is under control, Martin reports. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

