International Champions Cup Kicks Off Wednesday In Historic First-Ever Soccer Match at Comerica Park

Detroit, MI – Global powerhouses AS Roma and Paris-Saint Germain F.C. will meet in the first-ever professional soccer match at Comerica Park in the heart of The District Detroit, Wednesday, July 19 at 8:00 p.m. This match will launch the highly competitive International Champions Cup tournament.

Tickets, starting at $25 are available at http://www.internationalchampionscup.com or tigers.com/soccer, and at the Comerica Park box office.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to par take in pre-game festivities in Columbia Plaza that start at 4:00 p.m.

Permitted Items (after inspection) in Comerica Park for soccer match:

• all bags, purses, and backpacks are subject to security inspection

o bags smaller than 16″ x 16″ x 8″ (including soft sided coolers, backpacks and diaper bags, bags cannot have a rigid interior or exterior frame)

• binoculars

• blankets

• cameras still and video (tri-, uni-, or mono- pods are prohibited)

• drink boxes, if you have children in your party or for medical needs

• factory sealed clear bottles of unflavored water

• flags (not attached to flag poles) less than 3’ by 5’

• Individual portion sized food or snacks (outside food is not allowed into the suites)

• headphones

• plastic baby bottles if you have a child in your party

• seat cushions

• small radios

• strollers (umbrella-type that folds up and will fit underneath the seat, large strollers may be checked at Guest Services)

• umbrellas (large golf umbrellas and umbrellas with metal tips are strongly discouraged)

• tablets