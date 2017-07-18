CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Jerry Jones: Cowboys Still Exploring Latest Elliott Incident

July 18, 2017 3:11 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, Jerry Jones

By SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the club is still gathering details over Ezekiel Elliott’s involvement in an altercation at a Dallas bar, the latest off-field incident for the star running back.

Elliott, who was already facing a potential suspension over the NFL’s investigation of a year-old domestic case, was involved in a dispute Sunday night that led to a man getting punched in the nose and being taken to a hospital.

Dallas police said the 30-year-old man didn’t know who punched him, and the report does not mention Elliott.

Jones said Tuesday he didn’t want to speculate about a possible suspension. An NFL spokesman says the league is looking into the latest incident “to understand the facts.”
