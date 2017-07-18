TRAFFIC ALERT: EASTBOUND I-94 SHUT DOWN AT I-696 DUE TO ACCIDENT | MORE

Jury Selection Next In Michigan Priest’s Sex Assault Trial

July 18, 2017 5:41 AM

ROGERS CITY, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Jury selection is starting in the trial of a Roman Catholic priest who is accused of sexually assaulting another priest in northern Michigan.

The Rev. Sylvestre Obwaka was pastor at St. Ignatius Church in Rogers City when he was arrested in February. He’s charged with first-degree and third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a fellow priest.

Police say the alleged crimes occurred on Feb. 1 while the 28-year-old man was sleeping.

Jury selection is starting Tuesday in Presque Isle County.

Defense attorney Matthew Wojda says any sexual activity was consensual. Obwaka, a native of Kenya, has been a priest since 2010. He became pastor at St. Ignatius in July 2013.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch