Body Of Missing Saint Clair Shores Kayaker Found In Lake Huron

PORT HOPE, Mich. (WWJ) – Search crews have recovered the body of a kayaker who went missing on Lake Huron.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday a dive team located the victim in less than five feet of water, about an eighth of a mile offshore south of Light House County Park, north of Port Hope.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Curtis A. Herbon of Saint Clair Shores, and a friend, 20-year-old Robert Lapensee, were kayaking when they swapped kayaks and fell into the water, according to investigators.

Officials with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office say neither young man was wearing a life jacket, but Lapensee able to swim to shore and get help.

Authorities were originally told Herbon didn’t know how to swim, but the family says he could. They believe he may have panicked or plainly just had a difficult time.

Waves and poor water quality made the search more difficult. Boats, a drone and sonar were used as part of the search effort.

Investigators believe Herbon drowned; his death considered an accident at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to rule out any possibility of foul play.

