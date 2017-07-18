GM Extends Summer Shutdown At Orion Assembly

July 18, 2017 2:31 PM

ORION TWP. (WWJ) – A summer shutdown has been extended at General Motors’ Orion Township Assembly plant.

The automaker is making the move to thin the number unsold Sonic cars, according to Plant Communications Manager Javier Guzman Barcenas. He added that extension will have no impact on production plans for the Chevy Bolt electric vehicle.

More than 9,000 workers will be affected by the temporary layoffs that began last month and are to run into August.

Reuters says GM has also extended summer vacation shutdowns at plants in Lordstown, Ohio, near Kansas City, Missouri, and in Oshawa, Ontario.

Generally, GM says, shutdown periods vary by plant based on launch timing of new or refreshed models across the portfolio and the company’s ongoing efforts to align production with market demand.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch