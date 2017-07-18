Ozone Action Day: Air Quality Alert Issued For Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Tuesday is an Ozone Action Day across southeast Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says warm temperatures and high humidity will lead to increased ozone levels Tuesday, which could cause harmful health effects. The action day is in effect for St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties.

Residents and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation, such as refueling vehicles, using gasoline powered lawn equipment, using charcoal lighter fluid, or any other activities that might release gas fumes into the air.

Positive activities include car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands, and using water based paints.

Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. It’s recommended that active children and adults, and people with

respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Here’s the extended forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Tuesday — A good deal of sunshine. High 84F. Low 68F.

Wednesday — Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Low 68F.

Thursday — Cloudy in the morning with isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 86F. Low 71F.

Friday — Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 87F. Low 72F.

Saturday — A few showers early with overcast skies later in the day. Thunder possible. High 87F. Low 73F.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.