Paramedics Recognized For Saving Baby Born 3 Months Ahead Of Schedule

July 18, 2017 6:55 PM By Vickie Thomas
Filed Under: firefighters, Life Savers

DETROIT (WWJ) – When the paramedics arrived on the scene of an emergency call they knew the baby was in trouble.

But Tuesday a different story played out — as the paramedics were honored for quick action and saving the life of a newborn.

Paramedic James LeQua says when they arrived on the scene of an emergency call of a 28-year-old woman in labor prematurely — he knew the baby was in trouble.

“It was a bit of a surprise because we walked into the room and the only thing that was presenting was — the baby — his foot,” said LeQua.

It was a breach birth and the baby not breathing,”and also the complication that the cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck – so it was very difficult to make sure the cord didn’t choke the baby.”

 

Steven Andary is a probationary paramedic and says they were cleaning up the rig after dropping a patient off,  “and one of the emergency room physicians comes out and told us ‘the baby’s still alive’ and they had the baby intubated and sending him up to the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) — it looked good, so we were pretty happy about that.”

It was Andary’s first baby delivery.

“The baby wasn’t breathing, moving, and really no signs of life — we felt bad about it but when we got that news — we were … thrilled,” said Andary. “I’m on cloud-nine right now – it’s great that we could help that woman out and her family and that it all worked out for the best.”

