Pizza Hut Hiring 14,000 New Delivery Drivers

DETROIT (WWJ) – In a race to catch up with competitors, Pizza Hut plans to hire 14,000 new delivery drivers across the U.S.

The hiring spree comes as the chain works to meet the growing demand for delivery services using new technology that improves the accuracy and reliability of pizza deliveries, according to the company.

The driver-hi tech combo is expected to speed up delivery times for customers who now order on smartphones and tablets, rather than visiting Pizza Hut restaurants as they did in the past.

“The category has shifted to delivery now more than ever, and Pizza Hut is staffing accordingly,” spokesman Doug Terfehr told the Dallas Morning News, adding that these are new positions.

“As on-demand delivery continues to be a priority for our customers, we are more committed than ever to providing the best pizza delivery experience possible.”

Potential delivery driver candidates must be at least 18 years old with a clean driving record, good sense of direction, friendly and courteous attitude and some basic mental math skills.

Drivers must have a reliable vehicle, car insurance, a valid driver’s license and be familiar with the area. Pay typically ranges from minimum wage to $10 an hour plus tips, depending on the location.

Learn more, find a job in the Detroit area and/or apply online at this link.