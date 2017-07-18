Red Wings Announce 2nd Annual Hockeytown 5K Set For Sunday, Sept. 10

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced the details for the second annual Hockeytown 5K Run/Walk, presented by Meijer and Powerade. Building on last year’s sold-out event, this season’s race will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 7:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., and will finish outside Little Caesars Arena.

Registration for the Hockeytown 5K is now open. Registration starts at $50 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Detroit Red Wings Foundation. Participants can also donate additional funds to the Detroit Red Wings Foundation when registering to receive Red Wings branded items.

Designed in partnership with RunningFlat USA, the running route will take participants throughout the city of Detroit and through portions of The District Detroit – one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the United States. The route will begin on Woodward Ave., near Grand River Ave., and take runners through Joe Louis Arena, the former home of the Red Wings, before culminating outside the team’s new home, Little Caesars Arena.

Registration starts at $50 through Aug. 1 ($55 from Aug. 2 – Sept. 10) with participants receiving a Hockeytown 5K T-shirt, a runner’s bib and a one-of-a-kind finisher’s medal. VIP Packages are also available featuring a T-shirt, runner’s bib and finisher’s medal, along with a special Hockeytown 5K gift and a ticket to a Red Wings preseason game ($90) or a ticket to both a Red Wings and Pistons preseason game ($99).

Returning for this year’s installment, the Red Wings will offer a Virtual Race package for fans who are unable to attend the Hockeytown 5K. Those interested can sign a waiver agreeing to run 3.1 miles on Sunday, Sept. 10, and the Red Wings will mail the race bib, Hockeytown 5K T-shirt and a commemorative medal to the participant for $55.

The Hockeytown 5K is part of the Healthy Hockeytown initiative in conjunction with St. Joseph Mercy Health System. The event is also sponsored by Athletico Personal Therapy, which will provide complimentary post-race stretching services for all participants.

The Hockeytown 5K is the last in a planned series of Little Caesars Arena launch events leading up to Kid Rock’s Sept. 12 official grand opening of the new, world-class venue. Details related to additional launch events for the community and other stakeholder groups will be announced in the future.

For more information and to register for the Hockeytown 5K, visit DetroitRedWings.com/Hockeytown5K.