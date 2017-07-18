Red Wings Re-Sign Winger Martin Frk

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today re-signed right wing Martin Frk to a one-year contract.

Frk, 23, spent most of the 2016-17 campaign with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, scoring 27 goals for a second-straight season and posting a professional career-high 50 points (27-23-50) in 65 games. Frk began the season with the Carolina Hurricanes after the club claimed him on waivers from Detroit on Oct. 9. He played his first two NHL games with Carolina, registering one shot on goal in 8:20 average time on ice, before the Red Wings reclaimed him on Nov. 1. The 6-foot, 200-pound forward led the Griffins in goals, power-play goals (12) and shots on goal (232) and finished fourth overall in team scoring. Frk also produced 15 points (5-10-15) in 16 games during the Griffins’ 2017 Calder Cup championship run and picked up six points (2-4-6) during the Calder Cup Finals, including the game-winning goal in Grand Rapids’ series-clinching Game 6 victory over the Syracuse Crunch.

Originally Detroit’s second-round pick (49th overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Frk has logged four professional seasons between Carolina, Grand Rapids and the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye. In 214 games for Grand Rapids, Frk has tallied 118 points (63-55-118) and 185 penalty minutes, including 94 points (54-40-94) in 132 games over the past two seasons. He also appeared in 44 games for Toledo from 2013-15 and racked up 51 points (28-23-51) and 26 penalty minutes. Prior to his professional career, the Pelhrimov, Czech Republic, native spent four seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, totaling 163 points (73-90-163) and 200 penalty minutes in 152 games from 2010-13. He also captured a championship in his final season of major junior, picking up 84 points (35-49-84) in 56 regular-season games and adding 33 points (13-20-33) in 17 postseason games. Frk also twice skated for the Czech Republic at the 2011 and 2013 IIHF World Junior Championships, combining for 10 points (6-4-10) in 12 games.