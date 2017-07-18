Oakland County Driver Critically Injured In Suspected Drunken Driving Crash

OXFORD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Oakland County authorities believe alcohol was a factor when two SUVs collided Monday evening, leaving one driver critically injured.
According to investigators, a 38 year-old Oxford Township man was headed northbound on N. Oxford Rd., shortly before 7 p.m., when he crossed the center line and crashed into a southbound 2001 Ford Explorer driven by a 39-year-old Oxford Township woman.
The man was taken by EMS from the scene to McLaren Hospital – Oakland where he was listed in critical condition, deputies said. The woman sustained only minor injuries and was expected to seek medical treatment on her own.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was wearing a seatbelt but the man was not, and drunken driving is suspected on the part of the man, according to sheriff’s officials.
Results of a blood test are pending as an investigation continues.
No charges have yet been filed and no names have been released.