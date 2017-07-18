CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Oakland County Driver Critically Injured In Suspected Drunken Driving Crash

July 18, 2017 5:22 PM

OXFORD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Oakland County authorities believe alcohol was a factor when two SUVs collided Monday evening, leaving one driver critically injured.

According to investigators, a 38 year-old Oxford Township man was headed northbound on N. Oxford Rd., shortly before 7 p.m., when he crossed the center line and crashed into a southbound 2001 Ford Explorer driven by a 39-year-old Oxford Township woman.

The man was taken by EMS from the scene to McLaren Hospital – Oakland where he was listed in critical condition, deputies said. The woman sustained only minor injuries and was expected to seek medical treatment on her own.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was wearing a seatbelt but the man was not, and drunken driving is suspected on the part of the man, according to sheriff’s officials.

Results of a blood test are pending as an investigation continues.

No charges have yet been filed and no names have been released.

