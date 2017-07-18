Teen Accused Of Terrorism In School Shooting Plot Avoids Prison

FLINT (WWJ) – An Oakland County teen caught up in a terrorism plot at Linden High School will avoid prison.

Seventeen-year old Kody Brewer, of Wolverine Lake, will spend a couple more weeks in the Genesee County Jail before he’s released on five years probation. He was sentenced Monday to a year in county jail, with 340 days credit.

During sentencing, the judge said he didn’t want to be responsible for Brewer possibly being assaulted, stabbed and raped in prison, Mlive.com reported.

“I know what happens to kids like you in prison,” Judge Joseph J. Farah told a sobbing Brewer. “I don’t know how much clearer I can make it … If he goes to prison, you will not recognize him when he comes out.”

Brewer and two others, 19-year-old Ryan Stevens of Linden and 17-year old Lamarr Dukes of West Bloomfield, were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and making a false threat of terrorism in connection to Instagram posts that indicated they wanted to kill a student and shoot up the school.

Stevens was sentenced to five months of probation in December, according to Mlive.com, while Dukes was transferred to the juvenile system.

Police in say the alleged plot included specific targets at Linden High School and Linden Middle School. Investigators say information led them to believe the threats were credible.

The threats began when a female student at Linden High School posted something derogatory about Stevens online using Instagram, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. She took the post down a short while later, Leyton said, but began getting threats that she reported to police.

“I don’t know specifically, other than it was an issue as to his veracity,” Leyton said.

Stevens’ lawyer, Ken Karasick, has described it as a boyfriend-girlfriend spat that got out of hand.

“That’s what it started out as, you know, ‘I don’t like you’ and ‘Well, we’re going to get you,’ and back and forth and that just rose to a level — and then you get a couple other people involved and, you know, everybody wants to be a man and then they just lose control,” he said.