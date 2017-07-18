Tigers Trade J.D. Martinez To Arizona Diamondbacks

DETROIT, MI. – The Detroit Tigers announced today that they have acquired infielders Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for outfielder J.D. Martinez.

Moments after J.D Martinez gets traded from #Tigers to #Diamondbacks. Heard in tunnel: "Go get yourself a ring, JD. We'll miss you." pic.twitter.com/efIruPmkfb — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) July 18, 2017

Lugo, 22, is batting .282 with 21 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 43 RBI, 40 runs and 21 walks in 88 games for double-A Jacksonville this season. He is currently ranked as the Diamondbacks No. 2 overall prospect by Baseball America and fourth overall by MLB.com. Lugo was also tabbed as the best hitter for average in Arizona’s system by Baseball America entering the 2017 season. Last year, he was selected as a California League midseason All-Star and played for Salt River in the Arizona Fall League, where he was named to the Rising Stars team. Lugo was originally signed by the Toronto Blue Jays out of Bani, Dominican Republic, as an amateur free agent in 2011 before being traded to the D’backs for Cliff Pennington in 2015.

Alcantara entered the 2017 season ranked as the 15th-best prospect in Arizona’s system by MLB.com and “Best Infield Arm” by Baseball America. A switch-hitter, Alcantara is batting .279 with 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 28 RBI, 44 runs, 34 walks and 11 stolen bases for single-A Visalia this year. He was selected as a 2017 midseason California League All-Star for the Rawhide. The 21-year-old was originally signed by Arizona out of Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic, in 2012.

A shortstop for the rookie-level Arizona League Diamondbacks, King is batting .261 with a .333 OBP, two triples, nine RBI, seven runs, three walks and two stolen bases in 13 games this season. Just 18 years old, King was signed by the Diamondbacks as an amateur free agent out of La Romana, Dominican Republic, in October of 2015.

Since 2014, Martinez has batted .300 with a .912 OPS, 111 doubles, nine triples, 99 home runs, 285 RBI and 257 runs in 458 games for the Tigers.