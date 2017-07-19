Changes Proposed For Bus Routes To, From Defunct Northland Mall

July 19, 2017 6:02 AM

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ/AP) – Public hearings on proposed service changes to public bus routes to and from the closed Northland Center mall are scheduled to continue.

The mall, located in Southfield just north of Detroit, closed permanently in 2015. Officials say the current bus stops would be shut down and moved to sites surrounding the mall.

The Detroit Department of Transportation and the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation provide bus connections in the area and are seeking input from riders.

Hearings will be held Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Providence Hospital in Southfield, and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Northwest Activities Center in Detroit.

