Chicago-To-Mackinac Race Wraps Up After Difficult Weather

July 19, 2017 1:38 PM

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — The annual Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac Island, Michigan, has wrapped up with about two-thirds of the field making it to the finish despite difficult weather.

Preliminary results posted on the race’s website say Wizard won the Chicago-Mackinac Trophy and TOA took home the Mackinac Cup. Winners are determined based on a handicapping system. The multi-hull Arete got the Royono Trophy for the quickest finish.

The 333-mile (540-kilometer) Lake Michigan race started Friday and Saturday off Chicago. Nearly 300 boats started and about 200 made it to the finish on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Organizers say dozens dropped out due to factors including rough weather. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people Sunday from a capsized boat during the race. Winds died down Monday.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch