Dealership Cleaning Crew May Have Sparked Largest Fire In Sterling Heights History

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – A cleaning crew may have inadvertently caused a three-alarm fire at car dealership in Sterling Heights.

The fire took off just after closing time Tuesday night in the service bay area of Buff Whelan Chevrolet, along Van Dyke near 18 Mile Road.

Big fire at Buff Whelan Chevrolet-Sterling Heights. Approx. 30 cars damaged or destroyed. Service bays heavily damaged. No injuries. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/2epnNihhJV — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) July 19, 2017

Officials say chemical solvents used in mopping floors somehow came in contact with wiring or electrical components, which sparked the blaze.

The fire burned rapidly, and smoke could be seen for miles. A half-dozen nearby fire departments pitched in to help douse the flames, but not before the body shop and 20 vehicles were destroyed.

Authorities say it was the largest fire in Sterling Heights history.

No injuries were reported.

Huge fire at Buff Whelan Chevy at 18 Mile and Van Dyke. @WWJ950 @FOX2News thx Alex Fire Chaser pic.twitter.com/YbxDT7W6jg — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) July 19, 2017

The dealership is expected to be open for business on Wednesday; the showroom and used car department received no damage.

An official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

