Contractor Working For DTE Dies In ‘Tragic Accident’ In Romulus

ROMULUS (WWJ) – An investigation is underway in Romulus following the death of a contractor working for DTE Energy.

According to reports, the lineworker was killed near Grover and Mary Wednesday morning.

Details as to what happened have not been disclosed, but DTE confirmed the death in a statement

saying the utility was saddened to learn of the “tragic accident.”

“The safety of our employees – including our supplier family – is our No. 1 priority at all times,” the statement, sent by DTE Corporate Communications Manager Randi Berris, continued. “We are working with local authorities to investigate the cause of the accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the worker’s family and co-workers during this extremely difficult time.”

The worker’s name was not immediately released.