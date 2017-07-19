Police Seek Man Who Robbed Ferndale One Stop 3 Times

FERNDALE (WWJ) – Ferndale police are looking for a man whom they believe broke into the same party store three times.

According to investigators, the latest crime happened shortly before midnight Monday, at Ferndale One Stop located at 22008 Woodward Ave. Surveillance video shows a man breaking out a window, entering the store through that broken window, and placing cigarettes and bottles of vodka into a bag before fleeing.

An alarm was triggered but responding officers, assisted by Hazel Park a K9 unit, didn’t turn up the suspect. After viewing the surveillance video, police determined the suspect was inside the store for less than a minute before fleeing the immediate area southbound on the Woodward Ave. sidewalk with the stolen items in a white plastic bag.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 40 to 50 years old, 5’8” to 6′ tall and 175 lbs. with a thin, muscular build. He was wearing a red and white Indiana University baseball style hat with a “IU” logo and the number “11” on it, a black tank top, black denim shorts, and black basketball shoes with white or silver highlights.

Based on his appearance and his methods, police believe he is the same man who broke into the store on July 2 and 4.

Anyone with any information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call the Ferndale police at 248-541-3650 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK UP.