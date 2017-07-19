Should Jeff Riger Be The New Voice Of Kermit The Frog?

There’s an opening for the voice of Kermit the Frog, and 97.1 the Ticket may have just the man for the job.
CBS New York reported this week that puppeteer Steve Whitmire, who took over as the voice of Kermit when Jim Henson died in 1990, is moving on from The Muppets.
There’s talk that Kermit will now be voiced by Muppet actor Matt Vogel, but we believe Jeff Riger should get a tryout first.
Many a caller to the Ticket over the years has said Riger sounds like a Muppet — or specifically, like Kermit — so we had him give the green guy’s famous song a go.
What do you think?