Should Jeff Riger Be The New Voice Of Kermit The Frog?

Miller Lite Field of Dreams - On-Site Giveaway (Rosie O'Grady's)Stoney from 97.1 The Ticket's Jamie and Stoney Mornings show will be at Rosie O'Grady's in Chesterfield from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm on July 22. Stop by for your chance to win a Miller Lite Field of Dreams Experience which includes the opportunity to play baseball at Comerica Park on August 15.

Win Tickets To See Rod Stewart And Cyndi Lauper on Wednesday From WWJ!Listen to WWJ Newsradio 950 on July 19th for your chance to win tickets to see Rod Stewart with special guest Cyndi Lauper at DTE Energy Music Theatre on August 1st.

Win Tickets To See Roger Waters On Friday From WWJ!Listen to WWJ Newsradio 950 on July 21st for your chance to win tickets to see Roger Waters Us+ Them at the Palace of Auburn Hills on August 2nd.

Win Tickets To See Jerry Seinfeld From WWJ!Listen to Tom and Roberta on Friday, July 21st for your chance to win tickets to see Jerry Seinfeld at the Fox Theatre on November 11, 2017.