Tied Up, Injured Kitten Found Outside Ford Headquarters

July 19, 2017 10:49 AM

DEARBORN (WWJ) – A $2,500 reward is being offered for tips in the case of a kitten found bound and injured outside Ford World Headquarters on Monday.

mustang e1500475589270 Tied Up, Injured Kitten Found Outside Ford Headquarters

Mustang (Photo: Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit)

The group Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit says someone had tied the little guy to a picker bush with a rope wound tightly around its neck in front of the building, located off Michigan Ave. in Dearborn.

The kitten is now in the care of FAMD, which is looking for information that will hopefully lead to the prosecution of the person or persons responsible for this despicable act of animal cruelty.

Elaine Greene, executive director of FAMD, said the kitten — now nicknamed “Mustang” — is expected to be OK.

“This kitten is a fighter and is very sweet. He was probably there for a few days. He had surgery yesterday at Vet Select in Dearborn and will recuperate at the shelter,” Greene said. “Somebody had to have seen this horrible incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the shelter at 313-943-2607.

As surgery for animals is expensive, FAMD is also seeking donations. Anyone who would like to help pay for the kitten’s care, or who would like to adopt a pet from the FAMD, should visit www.metrodetroitanimals.org.

