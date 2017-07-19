CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Lions Remove Playoff Banners At Ford Field [PHOTOS]

July 19, 2017 1:08 PM
Filed Under: Ford Field, Rod Wood, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

If it’s true that 31 NFL teams fail every season, the Lions will no longer pay tribute to failure.

In a move that was probably long overdue, the organization has taken down the playoff banners that used to hang from the Ford Field rafters.

As every Lions fan knows, each one of those playoff trips ended in disappointment, most of them in the first round. The organization has just three division titles and one postseason win in the Super Bowl era.

The Lions are one of only four teams in the NFL to have never played in the Super Bowl.

They will no longer honor this inglorious past.

The decision to abandon the banners came about by coincidence. Ford Field underwent $100 million in renovations this offseason, during which the banners had to be taken down. When it came time to put them back up, president Rod Wood said he “didn’t see any point” in doing so.

General manager Bob Quinn and head coach Jim Caldwell, both of whom own Super Bowl rings, agreed with Wood’s decision.

The bulk of the money the Lions invested in Ford Field went to new video boards that total more than 270 feet in length in each end zone.

The Lions’ first home preseason game is on Aug. 13 versus the Jets. They will open the regular season at home versus the Cardinals on Sept. 10.

