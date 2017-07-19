Body Found In Barrel Identified As Missing Local Chef

July 19, 2017 10:05 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A body found in a barrel in Detroit on July 7 has been identified as that of a missing U.S. Marine veteran and local chef.

douglas calhoun Body Found In Barrel Identified As Missing Local Chef

Douglas Calhoun (photo: Detroit Police Department)

Douglas “Chef Doug” Calhoun had been missing since the morning of June 1 when he failed to show up for work. As the body was badly decomposed when it was discovered, in the garage of a vacant home on Greydale Street in Detroit’s Brightmoor neighborhood, it took some time to make a positive ID.

Officials with the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Officer are still working to determine a cause of death.

Calhoun, 39, was last seen alive at around 3:30 a.m. June 1, before he returned to his home in the 3300 block of W. Outer Drive near the Lodge Freeway after a night out with friends.

According to investigators, Calhoun — who is also known as “DJ” — called his buddies to let them know he made it home safely, but that was the last time he contacted friends or family.

Loved ones became concerned when Calhoun didn’t show up for work, missing an important catering job and then a flight to St. Louis. His vehicle was later found in the area of Fenkell and Evergreen on Detroit’s west side.

There have been no arrests in connection with his death.

Anyone with information about this case should call Detroit police at 313-596-1240.

