Naked Nixon Poster Among Items Up For Bid In Auction

DEARBORN (WWJ) -Have a place on your wall for a naked President Nixon? How about a Watergate-era ‘most wanted’ poster? What price would you put on a little piece of irreverent history? One city in suburban Detroit is hoping it’s a lot!
The city of Dearborn, Michigan has put a number of pieces up for auction on eBay — a bit of a summer sale — of duplicate items in their collection inside the museum.
Items run the political gamut – from a Kennedy Camelot poster to ink jet cartridges — there’s even a local high school yearbook from 1923.
The “Nixon “Thanks I needed That”” poster had a bid of just over $31 as of Tuesday night with just two bids — the online auction runs until Thursday.
Any money raised will go back to the Dearborn Historical Museum.
You can find a complete list of items for auction [HERE].