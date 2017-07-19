Naked Nixon Poster Among Items Up For Bid In Auction

July 19, 2017 12:02 AM
Filed Under: Dearborn Historical Museum, Kennedy Memorabilia, Naked Nixon, Watergate

DEARBORN (WWJ) -Have a place on your wall for a naked President Nixon? How about a Watergate-era ‘most wanted’ poster? What price would you put on a little piece of irreverent history? One city in suburban Detroit is hoping it’s a lot!

nixon nude city of dearborn Naked Nixon Poster Among Items Up For Bid In AuctionThe city of Dearborn, Michigan has put a number of pieces up for auction on eBay — a bit of a summer sale — of duplicate items in their collection inside the museum.

Items run the political gamut – from a Kennedy Camelot poster to ink jet cartridges — there’s even a local high school yearbook from 1923.

The “Nixon “Thanks I needed That”” poster had a bid of just over $31 as of Tuesday night with just two bids — the online auction runs until Thursday.

Any money raised will go back to the Dearborn Historical Museum.

You can find a complete list of items for auction [HERE].

