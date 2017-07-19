Police Investigate Wave Of Drive-By Paintball Shootings In DC

WASHINGTON (AP) – Police say 11 people have been hit with paintballs after drive-by shootings at six locations in Washington, D.C.
Local news outlets report that Metropolitan police say two victims went to local hospitals with not life-threatening injuries after paintballs were fired from a sedan Tuesday morning in southeast Washington. Police say that officers are working to identify the shooters and hold them accountable.
A police statement says that around 11 a.m. two people driving a tan or silver late model Ford Fusion began firing paintball guns at innocent bystanders. Police say that many victims refused medical attention.
WRC-TV reports that paintballs hit electricians, construction workers, a man cutting grass and a woman working in a hot dog stand.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.