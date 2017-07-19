Police, FBI Searching Hines Park For Evidence Connected To Danielle Stislicki’s Disappearance

LIVONIA (WWJ) – Local and federal authorities are searching Hines Park in Livonia for evidence in the 2016 disappearance of Danielle Stislicki.

The multi-agency search, complete with cadaver dogs, is taking place Wednesday in the area of Hines Drive and Newburgh Road. Officials are asking anyone in that area to be on the lookout for signs of human remains.

Hines Drive will be closed from Stark to Newburgh for several hours as the search continues.

The area of focus is not far from where a woman was allegedly attacked by Floyd Galloway, Jr., who has been named a person of interest in Stislick’s disappearance.

Stislicki has been missing since Dec. 2, 2016. The 28-year-old left her job at MetLife in Southfield and was supposed to meet a friend for dinner — but she never showed up. Stislicki’s Jeep was found a day later, parked outside her home at the Independence Green apartments in the area of Halsted and Grand River in Farmington Hills — with her purse inside. Although police found no signs of a struggle, Ann Stislicki has said she suspects that her daughter was abducted.

The attack on the Hines Park bicycle path, allegedly carried out by Galloway, happened two months before Stislicki went missing. In that case, a 28-year-old woman was jogging east on the path, west of Levan, when a man grabbed her by the neck, hit her in the face and began dragging her into the woods toward the Rouge River. While she struggled, the man allegedly tried to take her clothes off, telling her he wanted to have sex — but the woman was able to fight him off. She flagged down a passing motorist and used his phone to call 911 while the suspect fled on foot, police said.

Galloway, who was charged with attempted rape in June, is the same man whose Berkley home was searched a couple of weeks after Stislicki disappeared. Police didn’t say much about the search at the time, but neighbors say they saw officers taking a mattress and other items out of the house.

Galloway was also employed by a company contracted to provide security for MetLife, where Stislicki worked, at the time of her disappearance, according to police.

Although Galloway has been named a person of interest, he has not been charged in the case.

