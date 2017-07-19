Police: Person Of Interest May Be Witness To Armed Robbery

July 19, 2017 6:22 PM
Filed Under: armed robbery, Detroit crime, Police Seek Assistance

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are hoping that someone will come forward and identify a man who is a person of interest — it’s believed he may have information related to an armed robbery that took place on the city’s west side.

a suspect 21 Police: Person Of Interest May Be Witness To Armed Robbery

Person of interest.

still 1 Police: Person Of Interest May Be Witness To Armed RobberyOn Wednesday, July 5, around 3:00 a.m., in the 3000 block of Woodward, an armed suspect approached a man and robbed him of his wallet and cellphone.

The suspect then fled on foot but it’s believed that he may have been in the area in the car pictured.

The victim was not injured.

The person-of-interest was at the location at the time of the robbery and may have information regarding this crime.

If anyone has seen this vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police at (313) 596-1340 or contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch