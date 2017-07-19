Police: Person Of Interest May Be Witness To Armed Robbery

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are hoping that someone will come forward and identify a man who is a person of interest — it’s believed he may have information related to an armed robbery that took place on the city’s west side.

On Wednesday, July 5, around 3:00 a.m., in the 3000 block of Woodward, an armed suspect approached a man and robbed him of his wallet and cellphone.

The suspect then fled on foot but it’s believed that he may have been in the area in the car pictured.

The victim was not injured.

The person-of-interest was at the location at the time of the robbery and may have information regarding this crime.

If anyone has seen this vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police at (313) 596-1340 or contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK UP.