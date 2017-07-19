Public Asked To Look For Suitcase, Garbage Bags, Body Parts In Danielle Stislicki Case

LIVONIA (WWJ) – As a massive search for a missing Farmington Hills woman unfolds in Hines Park, police are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for suspicious, possibly even sinister, items — such as a suitcase that could contain the 28-year-old’s body.

“It’s just, we really don’t know where Danielle Stislicki could be located,” Farmington Hills Chief Chuck Nebus told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas.

Stislicki has been missing since Dec. 2, 2016. She left her job at MetLife in Southfield and was supposed to meet a friend for dinner — but she never showed up. Her Jeep was found a day later, parked outside her Farmington Hills apartment — with her purse inside. Although police found no signs of a struggle, Ann Stislicki has said she suspects that her daughter was abducted.

Despite executing more than 60 search warrants since December, police have found no signs of Stislicki. Hundreds of tips have been submitted by the public, but now police are asking for action.

“If you’re outdoors and you see a trunk, a suitcase, a bag, it might be something that needs to be checked out,” said Nebus. “It’s just very common that sometimes when a criminal would dispose of a body that could be in a bag, in a suitcase, it could be covered up with a tarp, anything like that. So we’d just like the public, when people are outdoors and they’re hiking and recreating and out by the water, just to be alert or those kinds of things.”

Other items the public should be looking for include: the clothing Stislicki was last seen wearing — jeans, a black zip-up shirt, a sky blue Eddie Bauer 3-in-1 jacket and burgundy boots; her keys, which have a distinctive charm — a smiling yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs; and her cell phone — a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime phone in a rose-colored case.

Nebus said searchers landed at Livonia’s Hines Park following the unrelated arrest of Floyd Galloway, Jr., a person of interest in Stislicki’s disappearance. Officials are asking anyone in that area, along Hines Drive between Stark to Newburgh, to be on the lookout for signs of human remains.

“Patterns would tell us that if a person is a serial criminal, they very likely go back to a place where they’re comfortable with if they would be disposing of a body,” said Nebus. “We know from the Livonia case that their suspect was believed to be here so this would be a natural place for us to search.”

100 law enforcement personnel search for remains of #DanielleStislicki in Hines Park. I'm live on @WWJ950 at 10:04. @CBSDetroit pic.twitter.com/KXCo0PeA6h — Vickie Thomas (@VickiethomasWWJ) July 19, 2017

Galloway was arrested in June on attempted rape charges after he allegedly attacked a jogger on the Hines Park bicycle path. The incident happened two months before Stislicki went missing. In that case, a 28-year-old woman was jogging east on the path, west of Levan, when a man grabbed her by the neck, hit her in the face and began dragging her into the woods toward the Rouge River. While she struggled, the man allegedly tried to take her clothes off, telling her he wanted to have sex — but the woman was able to fight him off. She flagged down a passing motorist and used his phone to call 911 while the suspect fled on foot, police said.

At the time of Stislicki’s disappearance, Galloway was also employed by a company contracted to provide security for MetLife, where she worked. His Berkley home was also searched a couple of weeks after Stislicki disappeared. Police didn’t say much about the search at the time, but neighbors say they saw officers taking a mattress and other items out of the 30-year-old’s home.

Although Galloway has been named a person of interest in Stislicki’s disappearance, he has not been charged in the case. He remains held on a $750,000 bond.

Anonymous tips on the Stislicki case can be submitted to the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.