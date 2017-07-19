Review Of Three Players Tigers Got In JD Martinez Trade

The Tigers dealt J.D. Martinez to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in exchange for third basemen Dawel Lugo and shortstops Sergio Alcantara and Jose King.

So — who exactly are these prospects coming the Tigers’ way? Let’s take a look.

Dawel Lugo

The 22-year-old may well be Detroit’s third baseman of the future. Nicholas Castellanos isn’t cut out for the position defensively, just as Miguel Cabrera isn’t long for first base. When Castellanos makes the likely move across the diamond so Cabrera can become a full-time DH, someone will have to fill the hole at the hot corner.

Lugo sounds like the Tigers’ man.

“We feel we have an everyday third baseman that can play really good defense, hit really well and we feel there’s some power coming. A real good player from both ends of the table. He was the main guy of the package,” Avila told FS-D.

Over 88 games with Arizona’s Double-A affiliate this season, Lugo hit .282 with seven home runs, 43 RBI and a .753 OPS. He also had 21 doubles. The Tigers will send him to Double-A Erie and expect he’ll make the jump to Triple-A Toledo next year.

“We feel that next year there shouldn’t be any issues with him going to Triple-A. From there, obviously it’s up to him. In another year or so he can be up in the big leagues,” said Avila.

Sergio Alcantara

Alcantara, who was Arizona’s 15th-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, sounds like a younger version of Jose Iglesias — a terrific defensive shortstop without much pop at the plate. Scouting reports say he has a phenomenal arm, slick hands and above-average range. They also point to his lack of extra-base power and question if he has the bat to be an everyday shortstop in the majors.

Over 86 games in the High-A California League, the 21-year-old hit .279 with three home runs, 28 RBI and a .706 OPS. He will report to High-A Lakeland.

“We expect for him to go to Double-A next year and play shortstop there,” said Avila.

The Tigers are hoping the switch-hitting Alcantara has an everyday future in the big leagues.

“He’s a very good defensive player, very athletic, and we feel he’s got the potential to be a pretty good hitter, too,” Avila said.

Jose King

Avila described King, 18, as a high-risk, high-reward prospect.

He’s still in rookie ball, about as far from the majors as a prospect can be, but the Tigers believe he has the makeup to climb the ladder.

“Tremendous tools, tremendous work ethic and we feel he’s got high upside,” said Avila.

King’s best attribute is his speed. He’s a 70-grade runner, the highest number on the prospect scale, and he stole 21 bases last season in 61 games in the Dominican Summer League.

Avila said the next step for King is either with the West Michigan Whitecaps or the Connecticut Tigers.